Zungu edging closer to Wydad move

The 32-year-old arrived in North Africa last week to start training with The Red Castle as contract talks continue.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena celebrates with Bongani Zungu during the DStv Premiership match against AmaZulu FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bongani Zungu is edging closer to a move to Wydad Casablanca in Morocco to reunite with coach Rulani Mokwena. The 32-year-old arrived in North Africa last week to start training with The Red Castle as contract talks continue.

Zungu has been without a club since his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of last season. He was also linked with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. However, it looks like he will become the third player that was previously on the books of Sundowns to join Mokwena at Wydad, following in the footsteps of Cassius Mailula and Abdelmounaim Boutouil.

If everything goes according to plan, the former Amiens FC midfielder is expected to pen a one-year contract with an option to extend with the three-time Caf Champions League winners.

Zungu, who has also been on the books of Scottish giants Rangers FC has already started training with Wydad under the watchful eye of Mokwena who is looking to bolster his midfield with the experienced campaigner.

The former Bafana Bafana anchorman will be hoping to resurrect his career after his second spell at Sundowns ended on a sour note. It was characterised by lack of game time and injuries with his last match coming in the heartbreaking defeat to Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final last season.