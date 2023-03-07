Mgosi Squad

Whispers have suggested that TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi has been advised to sell the club due to its financial struggles. The Rockets have reportedly failed to pay some of their players and staff members, causing concern among those involved with the club.

Sukazi is understood to have been using his own funds to keep the club afloat, but it seems that this may no longer be sustainable.

According to sources speaking to Phakaaathi, a consortium of business people has expressed an interest in buying the club.

However, Sukazi is allegedly reluctant to sell, with his pride being a factor in his decision. Sukazi is plotting a plan to turn the situation around, rather than admitting defeat and selling the club.

The financial problems facing TS Galaxy are said to be severe. This situation is exacerbated by the fact that the team is struggling on the field, having won only one of their last five matches. With both financial and sporting troubles to contend with, the future of the club is uncertain.

An unclear future

It remains to be seen whether Sukazi will ultimately decide to sell the club or whether he will find a way to turn the situation around.

The consortium of business people interested in buying the club may be able to provide a solution to the financial problems, but it is unclear whether Sukazi will be willing to part with his ownership stake. Regardless of the outcome, it is clear that TS Galaxy is in a difficult situation and will require significant intervention to overcome its financial struggles and return to a stable footing.