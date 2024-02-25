Minnows Milford dump Kaizer Chiefs out of Nedbank Cup!

Cavin Johnson's Chiefs are embarrassed at home by Championship opposition.

Christian Saile of Kaizer Chiefs is challenged by Jabulile Gxakoshe of Milford during their Nedbank Cup last 32 match at FNB Stadium on Sunday evening. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup at the first hurdle on Sunday evening, losing to Patrice Motsepe Championship side Milford FC in a penalty shoot out at FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi midfielder Edson Castillo blazed his spot kick over the bar, meaning that when Milford goalkeeper Siphamandla Hleza beat Bruce Bvuma with Milford’s fifth successful penalty in a row, an amazing victory for the side from Richards Bay was sealed.

The result means that Amakhosi are almost certain to finish a ninth season in a row without any silverware. Cavin Johnson’s side also had a penalty saved in extra time, and wasted several other opportunities to kill off their lower division opponents.

Chiefs made a bright start and should have taken the lead in the sixth minute. Christian Saile sent in a fine low cross and Ashley Du Preez looked like he had to score from about two metres out, but instead he hit the bar.

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo fizzed a shot just wide a minute later, before another Du Preez effort was somehow cleared off the line by desperate Milford defending.

Chiefs lost impetus as the half wore on, and while Milford showed some nice touches, they rarely looked like breaking through the Amakhosi defence.

After the break, Saile had an effort blocked at the back post, while Edson Castillo couldn’t finish off a decent opportunity.

Cavin Johnson made a triple substitution in the 63rd minute, including giving 18 year-old Mfundo Vilakazi his Chiefs debut.

And he had a great chance to score in the 73rd minute, but hit his shot too close to Siphamandla Hleza.

Chiefs almost found a winner in the 85th minute, substitute Ranga Chivaviro’s shot fumbled onto the post by Hleza.

The game went into extra time and Chiefs won a penalty in the 103rd minute, awarded by referee Xola Sitela for a hanball by Unathi Somabehle.

Chivaviro stepped up and Hleza sprung to his right to make a fine save.

In the 111th minute, referee Sitela showed a straight red card to Milford defender Vusumuzi Mthabela for a studs-up challenge on Pule Mmodi.

In stoppage time in extra time, Chiefs should have won it, but three players somehow butchered a chance from a Dillon Solomons cross, Christopher Mbhele scrambling the ball off the line.