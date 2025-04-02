PSL set to terminate Royal AM membership – report

The PSL executive committee reportedly met on Wednesday and decided that the membership of the club should be terminated.

After months of uncertainty, the Royal AM saga is headed for the end with reports emerging that the club’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) membership could be terminated.



According to reports, the PSL executive committee met on Wednesday and decided that the membership of the club should be terminated.



ALSO READ: Chaine warns Pirates ahead of second leg tie against MC Alger



Sports broadcaster Robert Marawa reports that an urgent meeting of the Board of Governors has been called for next week Thursday to consider the recommendation of the executive committee.



“According to the “Marawa Scorpions” the PSL is on the verge of dismissing what is left of Royal AM with immediate effect. The curator is highly unlikely gonna get any value for the Club as it would have been relegated regardless,” read a tweet from Marawa on X.



Royal AM were placed under SARS curatorship at the start of the year with the taxman looking to recoup a R40-million debt reportedly owed by club president Shauwn Mkhize.



The curator tried to sell the club’s Betway Premiership status, but last week a deal with a potential buyer failed SARS vetting process.



With Thwihli Thwahla only having played 11 games so far and the season drawing to a close, the PSL executive committee has now reportedly to cancel their membership.