Modiba believes Sundowns can compete with the world’s best

'On any day and on a good pitch, we can hurt anyone,' he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba believes the Brazilians have what it takes to compete with some of the biggest clubs in world football after their impressive FIFA Intercontinental Cup victory over Al-Ahli Saudi.

Sundowns close to PSG clash

Masandawana claimed a 2-1 win over the Saudi Pro League side at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, putting themselves one match away from a potential showdown with European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Sundowns will face the winner of the clash between Mexican side Toluca and the eventual 2026 Copa Libertadores champions in the next round. Modiba believes Sundowns can compete with anyone after yet another memorable win on one of the biggest stages of club football.

“We always tell ourselves that we can compete against anyone. Our coach always says that we must respect the game, but as soon as we put on the Sundowns badge, we’re different players ” the left back said.

“And we must have the confidence to be able to compete against anyone irrespective of the name, club or where they come from. For us, it’s just to make sure we do our best because we know ourselves that on any day and a good pitch, we can hurt anyone.”

The victory over Ahli also saw Sundowns claim the FIFA African-Asian Pacific Cup, adding another piece of silverware to the club’s collection.

The highly resourced Saudi side were unable to overcome an inspired Sundowns team, who dominated large periods of the match in front of their home supporters in Tshwane.

‘Another major trophy for the team’

Modiba was delighted with the result and the opportunity to etch his name and that of his teammates into the club’s history.

“Yes, this is another major trophy for the team and the club for us to make history as the first footballers to win this cup,” he added.

“For us to put ourselves in the history books and for us to do well in this game and not just participate. We won against a really good side.

“They have experienced players and you could see that they know what to do with the ball. They know when to defend and when to attack, but I’m just happy we managed to win.”

With Sundowns continuing their run in the competition, Modiba and his teammates will now turn their attention to the next challenge, with a meeting against PSG being the ultimate goal.