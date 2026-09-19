“He’s always with us”- Cardoso dedicates Al‑Ahli win to Jayden Adams

"I think it's a fantastic moment to honour him and dedicate this medal to his soul," the Portuguese said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has dedicated their 2-1 victory over Al‑Ahli Saudi in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup to the late Jayden Adams.

It has been over two months since Adam’s death, which shook South African football shortly after he represented Bafana Bafana at the FIFA World Cup.

Nunto Santos scored a brace as the Brazilians beat Ahli at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon to lift the FIFA African-Asian Pacific Cup and progress to the next round of the competition.

Cardoso took a moment to remember his former midfielder, who was an important member of the team that lifted the CAF Champions League last season.

“I want to leave a special word in the memory of Jayden Adams. I think it’s a fantastic moment to honour him and dedicate this medal to his soul,” the Portuguese said in a post‑match press conference in Tshwane.

“He’s always with us and he’s always with me. I must confess that I struggled a lot with his death, and we promised ourselves that the best thing we could do is to fight together and honour him throughout our journey together. Today was an important step in that direction and before the match.”

Cardoso hails Mudau

Cardoso also reserved special praise for Khuliso Mudau, who is currently sidelined and recovering from a serious Achilles injury.

“I also remember Khuliso Mudau who is an important player that suffered a severe injury,” he said, as he also thanked the club’s management.

“He’s not with us but it’s important because we’re here because of the journey where he was an important piece. I also want to leave a word for the club, the support of the chairman, the sporting director and the staff. Ultimately, all the players that are part of this group.”

Masandawana will now await the winner of the tie between Mexican side Toluca and the eventual 2026 Copa Libertadores champions. Cardoso revealed how he rallied his troops before the match, emphasising that unity was an important aspect of his team talk.

“I said in the locker room that no one will win this trophy if they are not united and don’t stick together. I told them not to pay too much respect to anyone but just respect the game,” he concluded.

“That means you should play with the pride of being Sundowns with the respect of the game, and when you respect the game then you respect the opponents.

“They are an important club with fantastic players and coaches. They are not losers today because they had a big journey until they arrived here today, so they are winners even today.”

The Copa Libertadores semi‑finals will see Estudiantes take on Flamengo, while Fluminense face Palmeiras, with the final scheduled for the end of November.

The winner of the play‑off will go on to face European champions Paris Saint‑Germain in the final of the annual competition that features six continental champions.