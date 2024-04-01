Mokoena admits Young Africans gameplan stifled Sundowns

'We didn't create as many chances as we usually do. It was a really tough game,' said the Sundowns midfielder.

Teboho Mokoena has admitted Sundowns were not allowed to be at their best by Young Africans on Saturday evening. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena has given an honest assessment of the frustrating goalless draw away to Young Africans in Tanzania on Saturday.

The Brazilians looked a little bit disjointed against a determined Yanga side that was spurred on by 60 000 fans that packed into the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium

Mokoena admits that the Tanzanian champions forced them to change their game plan in a match where they failed to create clear-cut chances in the first leg of the Caf Champions League quarterfinal encounter.

“We didn’t start well in the first half but I think the reaction was good in the second half,” he said, reflecting on the stalemate in Dar es Salaam.

“We didn’t create as many chances as we usually do. It was a really tough game. They were very solid at the back, they closed the spaces in the middle and forced us to play on the side which is something we don’t normally do. I think their plan really worked.”

Before Sundowns can think about the second leg, they first have a small matter of Richards Bay, who will visit Loftus Versfeld today for a DStv Premiership clash. The 27-year-old has called for improvement ahead of what could turn to be a defining week for them.

‘What do you expect?’

“We need to get back to South Africa and go back to the drawing board and improve on our performance. It was really hard today but what do you expect? It was an away game and not everything will favour us,” he said.

“We wanted to get an early goal but we didn’t so we must sort it out in South Africa so we have to win at home. To Masandawana, you saw from Yanga fans that the stadium was fully packed. Maybe you please come on Friday to support and cheer for us. We really need you at Loftus stadium.”

Downs coach Rulani Mokwena, who has vowed to finish the job back at home against Yanga on Friday, is not even thinking that far yet.

“The plan is to get home safely now and rest. We have to analyse the game because we’ve got a very important game on Tuesday and that is the plan for now,” he concluded.