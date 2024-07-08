Mokotjo explains what attracted him to City

“I think signing for City is something I'm looking forward to. I'm really happy and I'm very honoured to be here. Like I said, I manifested it years ago when I came back to the country from Europe,” he said.

New Cape Town City signing Kamohelo Mokotjo has explained what attracted him to the club following his departure from fellow DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United. The former Brentford is rearing to get going for the Citizens in the upcoming season.

ALSO READ: Teto returns to the PSL and joins Chippa United

The former Bafana Bafana international made 28 appearances for Babina Noko last season to help secure fourth-placed finish on the long standings. He revealed that the playing style of City is what made him decide on moving to the Mother City.

“I think signing for City is something I’m looking forward to. I’m really happy and I’m very honoured to be here. Like I said, I manifested it years ago when I came back to the country from Europe,” he said.

“The playing style of Cape Town City impresses me a lot. All I care about is winning and making sure that I get the best out of myself so people can enjoy my football. There are a lot of similarities between European teams and Cape Town City, they play very structured football.

“The kind of player that fans can expect is a calm player and understands who he is and makes it easy for other players on the pitch. You could say a conductor or a general.”

WATCH HERE:

🏆 | “All I care about is winning”



Kamo’s first words as a Citizen! 💬⤵️ pic.twitter.com/yW7NyYlsgk — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) July 4, 2024

Mokotjo spent over a decade abroad before returning to South Africa to Sekhukhune. He has previously played for Feyenoord, Excelsior, PEC Zwolle and FC Twente in the Netherlands. The SuperSport United academy graduate also spent three seasons at Brentford in the United Kingdom with Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati being his last club overseas.

ALSO READ: Lorch reveals Sundowns admiration

The Cape side confirmed the arrival of the 33-year-old on Thursday to bring a total number signings to eight in the current transfer window. Tinkler has also brought in Hashim Domingo, Kayden Francis, Fortune Makaringe, Ayanda Sithole, Lefa Aphane, Carlos do Carmo and Sibusiso Ziba.