Mokwana magic, Goss dross – how Bafana players rated against Andorra

Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark gives his view on how the players performed in Annaba.

Bafana Bafana were a little underwhelming in a 1-1 international friendly draw with Andorra on Thursday, but there was some mitigation in the fact that Hugo Broos fielded an experimental side against the European minnows.

Ricardo Goss – 3/10

Goss didn’t have much to do against Andorra, but had a horrendous start to the game, completely mis-controlling a simple back pass from Nkosinathi Sibisi, allowing Ricardo Fernandez to pass the ball into an empty net. Not the greatest audition in the battle to be number two to Ronwen Williams.

Thapelo Morena – 6

Morena got forward to good effect and got in some dangerous crosses. Didn’t have much to do at the other end of the pitch.

Nkosinathi Sibisi – 6

Sibisi had a solid game, and couldn’t be blamed for Goss making an absolute mess of his back pass. The Pirates man is a valuable squad member for Bafana.

Thapelo Xoki – 6

A decent debut for Xoki, though he will certainly have busier days in a Bafana shirt. Was perhaps a little bit lucky to get away with a block on Andorra’s Marc Pujol on the edge of the box in the second half.

Terrence Mashego – 6

Mashego hasn’t played a lot of first team football, since joining Mamelodi Sundowns from Cape Town City in September 2022, but showed he can be an option at left back for Bafana, though like the rest of the defence, there will be more difficult days.

Goodman Mosele – 5

Bafana rather lost control of central midfield when Mosele lost Thabang Monare as his midfield partner at half time. The Chippa United man didn’t have much impact on the game and some of his robust challenges may have earned him a booking in a more high-profile match.

Thabang Monare – 7.5

Monare was given the captain’s armband and played like a leader, driving Bafana forward as they surged back into the game after conceding an early goal. His pass set up Elias Mokwana for the equaliser and Bafana lost a little impetus when he came off.

Mondli Mbanjwa – 7

Mbanjwa got in some good positions in the attacking third and had his head in his hands after one goal-bound effort was brilliantly blocked inside the Andorra penalty are. A respectable debut.

Patrick Maswanganyi – 7

Maswanganyi should really have buried one of the three gilt-edged chances that came his way in this match, though Josep Gomes did pull off two fine saves to deny the Pirates attacker. The 25 year-old showed enough promise to suggest he can make an impact in the future for the national team.

Elias Mokwana – 8

Man-of-the-Match. It wasn’t just the goal that Mokwane scored that made him Bafana’s best player on the day. He was a constant menace to the Andorra defence and rewarded Hugo Broos’ faith in him with a display that will surely earn him more caps in the future.

Khanyisa Mayo – 5

If this was Mayo’s chance to show he is an option for Bafana in attack, he didn’t take it. The Cape Town City striker almost got on the end of a couple of through balls but ‘almost’ is the operative word here and is in danger of summing up his Bafana career.

Grant Margeman – 5

Margeman came on for Monare at half time and didn’t really do enough to suggest he is a long-term option for Broos.

Nyiko Mobbie – 6

Mobbie came on for the last half an hour in place of Morena, and got forward to decent effect.

Aubrey Modiba – 6

Modiba also supplied a threat down the left when he came on for Mashego at the same time as Mobbie.

Iqraam Rayners

The Stellenbosch striker came on for Mayo for the last ten minutes. Not on long enough to be rated.