Mokwena asks for more time to bring Champions League to Chloorkop

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

It was perhaps a good omen that Mamelodi Sundowns’ disappointing Caf Champions League dream came crashing down on the last day of the domestic season.

This will obviously give players and the technical team alike some time off football and ventilate the situation with limited pressure.

Sundowns were knocked out by defending champions Wydad Athletic of Casablanca through the away goal rule after their 2-2 draw at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

It will however be unlikely that coach Rulani Mokwena will be able to forget the game that easily. Afterall, it was meant to be Sundowns’ time to lift the continental title.

Sundowns dominated every game they played this past season in all competitions and it is just a football mystery how they ended up with only the DStv Premiership trophy to show for it.

But Mokwena remains adamant that it was a learning curve from which they will grow and believes the Champions League trophy will make it to Chloorkop.

“I trust the process. I trust this group will be stronger and they will be even better next season,” said Mokwena after Saturday’s match.

We learnt, says Mokwena

“They will have more experience and we will go again and try to make this dream a reality. This is a difficult competition and congratulations to Wydad for progressing and I wish them all the best for the final.



“We ended up winning a lot of hearts, but of course that is not good enough. But we will have to galvanise strength, pick ourselves up and go at it again next year.”

Mokwena appealed to the Sundowns fans to give them more time as they navigate their way to a second Champions League trophy. They last had it in 2016.

“I think we’ve done it the pragmatic way a couple of times and it hasn’t worked. We’ve done it the percentage football way and it also hasn’t worked,” admitted the coach.

“So let’s give this a bit of time before you cast judgement on us. I said a few months ago that it is not an obsession, it is a dream.”