‘I showed him love,’ says Mokwena on Mvala’s terrible blunder

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

A terrible misdirected header by Mothobi Mvala put paid to Mamelodi Sundowns’ Caf Champions League glory dreams, but coach Rulani Mokwena remains resolute that the continental trophy will eventually come to Chloorkop again.

Sundowns needed a win, or at least a goalless draw. With a win, they would go straight to the final. A goalless draw would take them to a penalty shootout.

This was because they had held Wydad Casablanca to a goalless draw in the semifinals first leg away in Morocco a week earlier.

And at some point they looked set for a win when they led 2-1 with just 10 minutes to the end. But that is when something terrible happened.

Trying to clear the ball from a free kick, Mvala misdirected his header and it went flying into an open net to give Wydad an important equaliser.

With the game at Loftus Versfeld ending 2-2, Wydad advanced on goal difference to the final where they will meet Egyptian giants Al Ahly in a repeat of last year’s final.

The way the second goal was conceded demanded good man management skills from Mokwena who cited a lack of experience for the loss.

When asked if he had spoken to Mvala, who looked horrified at the end of the game having let the team down in the worst possible way, Mokwena typically went philosophical.



“What did I say to Mothobi in anything at all? I, in moments like this… There are two things, one, they say those who don’t make mistakes are probably not doing anything at all.

“And two, I didn’t think he would be prepared to listen to the coach at that moment. But he felt the coach’s love, I can definitely assure you of that.

Mokwena concedes inexperience

“I gripped his hand firmly and pulled his body a lot closer and gave him the assurance that he is not alone. And for me that is probably far more important than any words I could have said to him,” explained Mokwena.

The Sundowns mentor went on to admit that his side lacked the experience to deal with such high intensity games and that Wydad were better equipped for it.

“The biggest difference today is that Wydad have a lot of experience and you could easily see it. You can’t buy experience and you have to learn from such experiences and feel how it feels like to lose,” said Mokwena.