Seema says Chippa were ready to retain status through play-offs

After surviving relegation on the last day of the season, Chippa United head coach Lehlohonolo Seema says their minds were set on playing relegation/promotion play-offs to save the status of the club.

But, Seema and his Chilli Boys didn’t need the play-offs to stay in the DStv Premiership as the goalless draw against Golden Arrows at Nelson Mandela Bay stadium on Saturday was enough to save their top flight status.

The point earned in the Arrows clash took Chippa to 14th spot on the league table, finishing above Maritzburg United (15th spot) and Marumo Gallants (16th spot), who have since been relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

“It was the biggest day (Saturday) for people who stay in the Eastern Cape, and supporters of Chippa United everywhere. But we have to thank the Almighty. I think I without Him (God), we were not going to go through this (surviving relegation) on our own intelligence and planning,” said Seema.

“Coming into the game (against Arrows), we knew that we were number 15 once the whistle blew and we accepted it. We said ‘guys, the point that we have without doing anything is gone and we know that we are going to the play-offs’. So, we accepted it after (losing to) TS Galaxy and we knew that we are going to the playoffs,” he continued.

“So, after Maritzburg United played (against Mamelodi Sundowns), we knew that we just needed a point to go to the play-offs. The message was clear to the players, we should not lose this game (Arrows clash) if we cannot win it. And whatever happens in other games doesn’t matter because we were psyched on playing the play-offs. And if results favours us elsewhere it will be a bonus for us.”

Seema hailed his players for hanging on and making sure that they survive the chop.

“But I want to thank the players, I think they have gone through a lot this season. You could see when I arrived that these guys were mentally exhausted and it was going to be difficult to come back from the play-offs.”