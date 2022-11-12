Zwane to find way to make Chiefs’ awkward Carling Cup XI work

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says he will find a way to make sure that he balances his team for the Carling Black Label Cup semi finals against Orlando Pirates at midday.

Amakhosi meet their traditional rivals at 12pm at FNB Stadium in the second semi-final match. AmaZulu FC play Mamelodi Sundowns in the first.

The Beer Cup, as some prefer to call it, takes the shape of the Charity Cup which was played in the old days and sees four teams battle for the cup. The winners will take home a whopping R1-million.

The starting lineups for today’s matches were voted for by the supporters and the Chiefs fans selected an awkward team for Zwane.

Chiefs’ first eleven does not have a traditional right back. But Zwane could move Njabulo Blom from midfield to play there.

Zwane says he will work the team around and make sure they are able to play the way he wants.

“That calls for the element of improvisation when it comes to that because we are going to see how we can balance the team,” said Zwane this week.

“The good thing for us as coaches is that we attended the coaching courses for that – to have that ability to see things and come up with a plan.

“We cannot call ourselves tacticians if we can’t even plan. So, yes that may be another option (to have Blom play at right back).

“But we will look at how we can balance the squad and make sure we have a team who can go out there and compete,” added the Chiefs mentor.

Chiefs have been known to excel in these types of cups which some call plastic cups but then fail when it comes to official silverware.

“I beg to differ. When I was playing, we would win the Charity Cup and Vodacom Cup and go all the way to win another two cups in that season.

“For me, these cups are not cursed. It is a case of how you prepare and the balance of the squad and with a bit of luck to avoid major injuries during the season,” said Zwane.