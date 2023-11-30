Mokwena issues ‘hands off’ warning over Sundowns’ Mudau

'It's a very difficult question that you ask me because the Sundowns coach says that Sailor (Mudau) is going nowhere,' said the Sundowns head coach.

It’s not yet clear if English Premier League outfit Burnley’s reported interest in Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Khuliso Mudau is concrete but Rulani Mokwena has issued a “hands off” warning to potential suitors.

Speculation is rife that the industrious Bafana Bafana international has caught the eye of his national teammate Lyle Foster’s club for his performances for the Brazilians and South Africa.

Masandawana sold rising prospect Cassius Mailula to MLS side Toronto FC at the beginning of the season and could lose another player from their star-studded roster.

‘Sailor’, as Mudau is affectionately known, could be headed to Europe if the persistent rumours are anything to go by.

“It’s a very difficult question that you ask me because the Sundowns coach says that Sailor (Mudau) is going nowhere,” Mokwena said.

“Because I’m very selfish. We need our best players and we’re not a selling club and that’s very clear. But the human being understands that life is all about growth and there are targets.

“As difficult as it was to let go Cassius off, when there are big opportunities and possibilities for growth and it makes sense for all parties involved including Sundowns then (maybe club the will consider). I can’t entertain it at the moment because it’s just talk and there’s nothing on the table at the but he’s an unbelievable football player and an incredible human being and a very important member of our team.

“It’s difficult to entertain those type of talks because there’s nothing concrete and if I answer it only as a Sundowns coach, I say hands off. It’s the same way that if you go to Manchester City and ask for Kyle Walker it’s (going to be) very difficult.”

Record breakers

Mokwena was speaking after his side’s 2-0 win over SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby on Wednesday, where Peter Shalulile and Lucas Ribeiro were on target in the DStv Premiership encounter that stretched their winning streak to nine successive matches.

“Congratulations to the team for breaking and setting another record of nine straight wins in the PSL for the first time,” he concluded.

“A record that’s been standing for almost two decades. So it’s incredible what this group keeps doing. The hunger and desire to keep going. We beat a very good side because SuperSport very tough to beat.

“I thought the players did very well and we created so many chances and I don’t know how it stayed only 2-0. Peter Shalulile could have scored a hat-trick. Lucas could have had one more and Lebohang Maboe had two good situations.”