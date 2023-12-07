Mokwena says it’s not always going to be pretty as ‘defeat keeps knocking’

Mamelodi Sundowns are showing no signs of slowing down after racking up yet another victory against AmaZulu in a DStv Premiership encounter on Wednesday.



The Brazilians laboured to the narrow 1-0 win courtesy of a Lucas Ribeiro penalty. It looked scrappy at times with Sundowns under the cosh from Usuthu, who threw the kitchen sink at them but still came up short at King Zwelithini Stadium.



Masandawana head coach Rulani Mokwena admits that their hectic traveling schedule had an effect on his players. Even though the game wasn’t perhaps pleasing on the eye, the 36-year-old gave credit to his players for collecting maximum points.

“We beat a very good team, make no mistake about that. This is what champions have to do even under difficult circumstances,” Mokwena said.



“We have now won 10 games in a row and we are happy with where we are. With the mentality that we have sometimes we have to grind out results and it’s not always going to be pretty, it’s very tough.



“It’s difficult for these players to travel and play the number of games we are playing and still have the mentality to bounce back after a difficult trip to Congo.



“To come back and play a team that also wants to beat you is not easy so I am proud of these players. The mentality, spirit and attitude is fantastic. We will continue this way with the mentality that says we never give up.”

Perfect Start

Mokwena had an interesting take when asked about the pressure of extending their winning run and keeping their unbeaten streak intact after a perfect start of 10 consecutive league victories.



“The only problem of getting it (unbeaten run) off your back is that you have to lose and we are very bad losers,” he said



“I said to them ‘show me a good loser and I will show you a loser’. We are bad losers and you don’t want to open that door but in every match that we play, defeat keeps knocking on the door and if you open it it will come in.



“Defeat is like that friend that you have and when you open the door, they get comfortable and they call other friends and eventually everyone has taken over your house so we don’t operate on that space.”