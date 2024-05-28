Pirates’ ‘Golden’ Mabasa wins Player of the Month

Rulani Mokwena wins Coach of the Month.

Pirates’ Tshegofatso Mabasa (right) scored his 16th league goal of the season against SuperSport on Saturday. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates’ DStv Premiership Golden Boot winner Tshegofatso Mabasa has also won the league’s final Player of the Month Award.

Mabasa scored five times in May to take his tally for the season to 16, leaving him one ahead of Stellenbosch’s Iqraam Rayners at the top of the scoring charts.

The 27 year-old marksman scored twice against Cape Town City, twice against Chippa United, and then added another in Pirates’ final league match of the season at home to SuperSport United, in a 1-1 draw.

That result was enough to leapfrog Pirates above Stellenbosch and into second place in the table, and a spot in next season’s Caf Champions League.

Mabasa’s exploits, however, have not been enough to earn him a place in Hugo Broos’ provisional Bafana Bafana squad for next month’s Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

Mokwena wins best coach again

Sundowns’ Rulani Mokwena won the Coach of the Month Award for May, after his side came so close to wrapping up an unbeaten DStv Premiership campaign, losing only in the final game of the season at home to Cape Town City.

Mokwena’s side won four, drew two and lost just one of their games in May. It was Mokwena’s third Coach of the Month Award this season, after also winning in August and April.