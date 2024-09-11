Moses Mabhida Stadium to host MTN8 final

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced that Moses Mabhida Stadium will host this season’s MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates...

The 2024 MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC will be played at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced that Moses Mabhida Stadium will host this season’s MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC.



The final will take place on Saturday, 5 October.

In a statement, the PSL revealed that Gauteng, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Mpumalanga submitted their bids to host the final. But in the end, the League executive accepted the KZN bid.



ALSO READ: Chiefs star suspended for opening Betway Premiership games

The PSL statement:

“The hosting rights for the 2024/25 MTN8 final attracted widespread interest, with proposals submitted by various provinces, including Gauteng, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Mpumalanga.

“After an evaluation by the PSL Executive Committee during a special EXCO meeting this afternoon, and taking into consideration the input from the sponsor, the rights were awarded to the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

“The highly anticipated MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC will take place on Saturday, 05 October 2024 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

“Further details regarding kick-off time, ticketing, and other logistical arrangements will be announced by the PSL in due course.

“The official home-and-away draw for the final will be conducted on Monday, 16 September 2024 on the popular TV sports show, Extra-Time, LIVE on SuperSport PSL Channel (202) at 20h30.”

This news will be welcomed by both Pirates and Stellenbosch FC, as they have a history of success at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Buccaneers have won three of the four MTN8 finals at the same venue, while Stellies beat TS Galaxy in the Carling Knockout final to win their first-ever trophy at the same stadium last season.