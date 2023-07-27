AmaZulu coach, Pablo Martin gives Mhango update

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Gabadinho Mhango has been reported to be among the players who will be shown the door at AmaZulu FC, and new coach Pablo Martin says anything can still happen.

Martin, who has been nicknamed Cijimpi, has however refuted reports that Mhango had already been asked to leave AmaZulu.

The well-travelled Malawian forward has been rumoured to be among the players whose conduct was questionable last season at Usuthu.

“No, I don’t know about that information,” said Martin when asked if Mhango had been released by the Durban-based DStv Premiership side.

“Gabadinho is training with us. He played some minutes in the last KZN Premier’s Cup game.

“And now we are looking at the options with all the players, not only with him and we will see what happens.

“We will see if he is going to be part of the team or if he will find a way out to somewhere else.

“And that could be an option for his career. There are different parts: there is the club, individual players and the coaching staff.

“And from there we need to go for solutions suitable for all the three parts,” explained the Spaniard.

Asked what his impression of the forwards was, “Cijimpi” gave a politically correct answer.

“I think right now, all the players are far from the level (that I need). I am expecting all of them to play much better,” explained Martin.

Martin looking to beef up AmaZulu

He also revealed that he was still looking to beef up his team, especially up front where he felt they were not sharp enough.



He rued the missed chances in their games at the KZN Premier’s Cup which they won, and felt he needed some firepower up front and in other positions as well.

“We need several players in several positions and we have already spoken to the club about that,” said Martin.

“It is not easy to get the players we need because when you go for quality, those players are likely to have other offers.

“Sometimes you cannot afford to pay the fees for them. But we are hoping to get them as soon as possible because we will need them if we are to achieve our goals.”