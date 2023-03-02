Motsepe foundation pumps millions into schools sports.

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Motsepe Foundation have announced a sponsorship worth R150million that will go towards the development of schools sports like football for girls and boys, netball and choral music.

The sponsorship is for a period of five years.



The announcement of the sponsorship was made by co-founder and CEO of the foundation Precious Moloi-Motsepe at the Sandton Convention centre on Thursday.

The foundation, in partnership with department of basic education and South African Football Association (Safa), announced that the donation is part of the extension of the current agreement with the foundation and R30 million will be distributed every year of the five years, with R12 million going to the Kay Motsepe Schools Football Cup for both genders, which will also include primary schools this year.

The winning school will receive R3 million, which will be used for the construction of football, education and other sports facilities.



With the new competition for girls at secondary school and primary schools, there will be an R8 million prize, while R6 million will be allocated to the ABC Motsepe schools choral and the Netball Cup will receive R4million.

Speaking during the announcement, chairman of the foundation Patrice Motsepe says they are committed to the development of the youth and the inclusion of choral music is to make sure every learner gets involved in extramural activities.

“The Motsepe Foundation is committed to continue investing in the education, development and growth of our youth in football, music, netball and other sports. Our partnership with the department of basic education has over many years made significant contribution to the upliftment and improvement in the quality and standard of schools football, African choral and indigenous music and netball,” said the chairman.

“The foundation decided to substantially increase the donation in terms of the new agreement by more than 100% and to contribute to ensuring that our youth in South Africa can perform and compete successfully with the best in the world in football, music and netball.”

The minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga also supports of the new initiative and says as the department, they appreciate the support from the foundation.

“We highly appreciate the continued support of the Motsepe Foundation and have no doubt that this long-term partnership will make a positive and sustainable difference in the lives of young South Africans.”