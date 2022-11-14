PSL DC slap Pirates with heavy fine for fan pitch invasion

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee (DC) has handed Orlando Pirates a huge fine after their fans’ pitch invasion in their MTN8 semifinal win over Mamelodi Sundowns last month.

ALSO READ: Pirates’ Ofori suffers World Cup injury heartbreak

The Buccaneers supporters ran onto the new Peter Mokaba Stadium pitch to celebrate Pirates’ 3-0 victory over Sundowns in the cup competition, which saw Bucs reach the final of the Wafa-Wafa Cup.

The league’s prosecutor Zola Majavu confirmed that the club pleaded guilty after being charged for their fans’ misbehaviour and were fined R200 000m with half of the money suspended.

“I can confirm that this morning (Monday) Orlando Pirates Football Club earlier this morning appeared before the Premier Soccer League DC to answer to spectator misbehaviour, in that their spectators invaded the pitch after the final whistle in an MTN8 fixture at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on the 22nd of October 2022,” said Majavu.

“They pleaded guilty as charged and in the result having listened to submissions from both parties representatives. The PSL DC has sanctioned them as follow, a monetary fine in the amount of R200 000, half of which is suspended for a period of 24 months from today on condition that for the next t 24 months they are not found guilty of the same offence again. Effectively, they will have to pay R100 000 and 50 percent of the DC cost for the hearing.”

Majavu added that fans must stop with the pitch invasion as this conduct only puts their teams in big trouble.

“I wish to make a plea with the fans out there, as the league’s prosecuting authority, they must refrain from behaving in a manner that will land the teams they claim to love in hot water. According to the rules of the league, that amounts to strict liability and it matters not how many fans invades the pitch. Even one fan who unlawfully invades the pitch can land their respective club in serious trouble which may result in excessive fines.”