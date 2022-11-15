Frustrated Chiefs defender wants out

Mgosi Squad

Forgotten Kaizer Chiefs defender Thabani Dube (above) is said to be unhappy with his current situation at the club and wants out in January.

Dube signed for Chiefs last season from then NFD side Richards Bay FC but never really broke into then Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt’s team.

Now, with Arthur Zwane at the helm, Dube has fallen further down the pecking order at Amakhosi after the arrival of Zitha Kwinika and Edmilson Dove.

“It was Dove’s signing that really sealed his fate. He knew then that he was not in their plans, because they went and got a left-footed centre back from outside when he was already there,” said a source.

“While he continues to train hard and has remained a true professional, he knows his chances are not great and will leap at a move away.

“He has heard that there are some teams who would like to have him and will look to make a move in January, even if it is on loan.”

Phakaaathi understands that Chippa United, Cape Town City and Maritzburg United could be Dube’s potential next club if Amakhosi agree to release him. Dube’s contract at Chiefs expires in June 2024.