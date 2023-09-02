Ntseki identifies Sundowns weakness ahead of MTN8 clash

“In possession, they are very dangerous. But the question is, when they lose possession, which areas can you exploit?," says Ntseki.

Molefi Ntseki, the head coach of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates the second goal during the DStv Premiership match against Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday. (Photo: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs coach, Molefi Ntseki, has spotted a weak spot in Mamelodi Sundowns’ game model.

ALSO READ: Mokwena adds spice to MTN8 showdown, Ntseki not amused

He’s all set to capitalise on it when they face off in the MTN8 semi-finals’ first leg this Saturday.

The showdown between these South African football giants will take place at FNB Stadium at 3 pm.

Ntseki, coming off two back-to-back wins, knows that every team has its vulnerabilities.

And though he’s not spilling the beans on what he’s uncovered, he did drop a hint about Sundowns’ slower buildup from the back, which they might exploit.

Sundowns have been on a roll this season, unbeaten in seven games across all competitions, and have already beat Chiefs in the league.

“Any team has their own weakness, and I don’t think Sundowns are different to any team that we have in the PSL,” Ntseki told the media this week.

“In possession, they are very dangerous. But the question is, when they lose possession, which areas can you exploit? And that’s what we’ll be working on.”

Ntseki calls for courageous performance

Ntseki is urging his team to adhere to what he calls the ‘three C’s in this match: Calm, Control, and Courage.

Above all, he stresses the importance of confidence. He emphasised, “We are not reading much into the past but we are looking much into writing a new chapter.

“This new history must come with a lot of challenges and personality expressions.”

With two recent wins under their belt — a convincing 3-0 victory over AmaZulu FC and a 2-0 triumph against Stellenbosch FC in the league — Ntseki plans to stick to the same game plan.



ALSO READ: Sundowns to approach Chiefs game as a once-off

He explained, ““In terms of the tactics, I think it is something we will carry over from the last two matches into this match…

“This so that everybody is ready and understands what is expected of him in possession and out of possession.

“But the most important thing is we’ve been scoring goals from set plays, which makes us feel very confident going into this game.

“In the last two matches we did not concede anything. So, I think it’s important that it’s a ‘zero concede’ game tomorrow. And the most important thing is for us to score the goals.”