Nabi says Chiefs are not even halfway on the road to perfection

'It is a long road to go. That is not false modesty,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi says there is still plenty of work left to do. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Nasreddine Nabi says Kaizer Chiefs are not even halfway there, on the road to being a side built in his image.

The Amakhosi head coach, however, is confident his team are heading in the right direction. Chiefs reached the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday with a 3-0 win at home to Chippa United.

Chiefs have ‘a lot of work to do’

“I would say we still have a lot of work to do,” said Nabi.

“It is a long road to go. That is not false modesty, we don’t believe we are half the team yet that we dream of for Chiefs.

“But the biggest certainty is that we are heading in the right direction. The players understand what we need to do and are coming together.”

Chiefs continued to beef up their squad in January, with Glody Lilepo, Thabo Cele and Tashreeq Morris all coming in and already making an impact.

Even with Thatayaone Ditlhokwe’s surprise departure for Libyan side Al-Ittihad, Nabi believes he has enough quality in every position in his team.

“The number of players is big in terms of quantity and quality,” he added.

“We have two players in every position, even three sometimes. And the one who plays is the one who performs consistently in games and in training.”

Chiefs will now turn their focus back to the Betway Premiership as they take on SuperSport United this evening at FNB Stadium.

Nabi’s side are currently sixth in the table but are just four points off Polokwane City in third, and only trail fourth-placed TS Galaxy on goal difference.

Amakhosi’s mixed results against SuperSport

SuperSport are eight points behind Chiefs in 12th, but did beat Nabi’s side 1-0 in the reverse fixture last October.

It was Morris who got the goal in that game for SuperSport last October.

Only seven days before that league defeat, Chiefs hammered SuperSport 4-0 in the first round of the Carling Black Label Knockout.

Gaston Sirino, Yusuf Maart, Ranga Chivaviro and Ashley Du Preez all scored for Amakhosi. Maart is set to return from suspension today, after missing the win over Chippa.