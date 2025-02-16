Nabi makes ‘saucy’ promise to Chiefs fans after Chippa win

"Step by step, step by step, we will come back," said Nabi.

Nasreddine Nabi has made promise to the Kaizer Chiefs fans after his side’s convincing win over Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup on Saturday.



Amakhosi hammered the Chilli Boys 3-0 at the FNB Stadium to book their spot in the quarterfinals of the competition. Gaston Sirino, Inacio Miguel and Pule Mmodi scored the goals for Chiefs.



READ MORE: Sirino stunner helps Chiefs into Nedbank Cup quarterfinals



After the game, Nabi promised the Amakhosi fans that the sauce that they are cooking at Naturena is coming along.



“As we said earlier the game was not going to be easy, we happened to score early in the game but after we noticed at the end of the first half, we let the opponent take control of the game. We tried to rectify that in the second half and the performance was good and we won,” Nabi told SuperSport TV.

“Step by step, step by step, we will come back. We go step by step, with no pressure, we work seriously and Kaizer Chiefs I promise you in the future we will come back. Now we don’t come back, but we will come back, step by step.”



Several players from the club’s development structures seemed to be blossoming under Nabi. The likes of Mduduzi Shabalala, Wandile Duba and Mfundo Vilakazi have not become regulars in the first team, but are enjoying themselves as evident at FNB Stadium on Saturday where Vilakazi was entertaining the crowd with his trickery.



Nabi says the future is bright for Chiefs.

“They [Chiefs youngsters] are very good players and we feel that those are the present and future of the club and we just need to add some ingredients but we feel that the sauce that we are cooking is coming along,” commented Nabi.



ALSO READ: Mabasa hails Pirates’ ‘important’ victory over Baroka

Chiefs will now wait for Monday to find out which team they will be facing in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup with the draw set to take place in Johannesburg.