Pirates’ Mabasa focusing on the team with scoring record in sight

Tshegofatso Mabasa celebrates one of his goals against Baroka FC on Saturday. Picture: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

Tshegofatso Mabasa is keeping it all about the team ethic, even though he continues to close in on the Orlando Pirates all-time goalscoring record.

Mabasa’s hat-trick against Baroka FC in the Nedbank Cup last 16 on Saturday took him to solo second in the Pirates scoring charts. His 44 goals for the Buccaneers in all competitions now places him just 14 goals away from Pirates legend Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi.

Mabasa – ‘It’s not about personal milestones’

“I’m happy with today’s performance. And I’m glad to see the team bounce back after the loss in our previous game,” said Mabasa, according to the Pirates official website.

“For me, it’s not about personal milestones. I want to focus on the team’s goals because they are more impactful and meaningful for the club and our fans. We’re all working hard to achieve something special this season.”

Pirates will return to Betway Premiership action tomorrow. They will face Golden Arrows at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale.

Arrows also have good recent memories for Mabasa and Pirates.

In April 2024, he bagged a hat-trick as the Buccaneers thrashed Arrows 7-1 in their last Premiership meeting. Pirates have done a home-and-away double over Arrows in their last two seasons. In that time they have scored 14 goals and conceded just three.

Pirates handed a lifeline?

Pirates were swatted aside 4-1 by title rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in their last league match. Sundowns, however, then slipped to a surprise 1-0 loss at TS Galaxy, which has to give the Buccaneers renewed hope they can win a first league title in 13 years.

Jose Riveiro’s side have won 11 and lost just three of their 14 Premiership matches so far this season. They currently trail Sundowns by nine points, but have two games in hand on the Tshwane giants.

Riveiro will also hope Mabasa’s Nedbank Cup treble on Saturday can now translate into Premiership goals. The 28 year-old last scored in the league on December 24 in an 8-1 win at home to Marumo Gallants, a game in which he also scored a hat-trick.

Mabasa’s only other Premiership goal this season came in a 2-1 win at home to Chippa United in September.