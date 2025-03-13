Sundowns to edge Pirates, France to take Six Nations title?

There's also the Arsenal versus Chelsea match to look forward to in England.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro will be under pressure to deliver against Sundowns this weekend. Picture: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

There’s no United Rugby Championship action this weekend, but there’s more than enough to keep sports fans entertained and glued to their screens.

In the Betway Premiership Pirates host Sundowns, while in England, Arsenal and Chelsea clash in a big London derby.

In European rugby, it’s the conclusion of this year’s Six Nations with plenty riding on the outcome of all three matches.

Here then are our top tips.

Orlando Pirates v Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates surely have to beat Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Sunday, if they are to stand any realistic chance of winning the Betway Premiership title.

Currently 18 points behind Masandawana, albeit with four games in hand, Jose Riveiro’s side need to bounce back quickly from their goalless draw with Stellenbosch in midweek.

Pirates were hammered 4-1 by Sundowns in the reverse fixture as recently as February 8, and will need to show far more steel in their home-away-from-home at Soccer City.

If their defence can somehow keep out Sundowns’ glittering array of forwards, Pirates might just sneak a win. But more likely is Sundowns moving relentlessly towards an eighth league title in a row.

Prediction: Pirates 1 Sundowns 2

Arsenal v Chelsea

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal face another season as bridesmaids in the English Premier League title race, with Liverpool 15 points clear and surely en route to being crowned champions.

The Gunners host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday looking for three points to keep a generous cushion between themselves and the rest in the race for Champions League places.

Chelsea are in fourth, six points behind Arsenal, after wins in their last two Premier League matches have somewhat steadied the ship. Those matches were against the bottom two sides in Southampton and Leicester, however, and Enzo Maresca’s side’s general form gives little indication they could spring a surprise at the Emirates.

Prediction: Arsenal 2 Chelsea 0

RUGBY

Six Nations

It’s the final round of this year’s competition and France (16 points), England (15), Ireland (14) and Scotland (11) are all in with a chance of winning the competition on Saturday.

France though are the heavy favourites because they play at home in the final game of the round against Scotland and will know exactly what’s needed to lift the trophy.

In the opening game, Italy are unlikely to win at home to a hurting Ireland, but you never know, while Wales will need something of a miracle to beat England in Cardiff, but again, they’re a team with plenty to prove and would love to pull off a big shock.

Prediction: Wins for Ireland, England and France