Teko blasts Chiefs players

'When it is tough, where do you see the players fighting?' Modise told SuperSport TV.

Teko Modise believes a lack of fight in Kaizer Chiefs’ players is at the heart of their problems this season.

“I have always said, it is the players,” Modise told SuperSport TV.

Modise on Chiefs players’ attitude

The former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star was speaking after watching Chiefs lose to Golden Arrows in the Betway Premiership on Saturday. That match was directly followed by a battling win for Owen Da Gama’s Magesi over Stellenbosch.



“It all boils down to the players. Look at the Magesi team and you can see the players fighting (to win). But then you look at Kaizer Chiefs – when it is tough, where do you see the players fighting?

“I will always say this, no matter what the tactics are, if the tactics are not working on the day, do you have the right attitude to fight for results?”

Galaxy rematch

Chiefs are currently eighth in the Premiership table, and will take on TS Galaxy in their next league match, on Saturday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Galaxy are six points clear of Chiefs in fourth place.

In December, the two sides drew 1-1 at Mbombela Stadium, with Ranga Chivaviro’s stoppage time equaliser cancelling out Samukele Kabini’s first half strike for the Rockets.