OPINION – Pirates and Sundowns lay foundations for semifinal spots

Nkota and Shalulile's goals put both sides in pole position.

Orlando Pirates striker Mohau Nkota applauds the fans after his goal helped Pirates seal a 1-0 Champions League win at MC Alger on Tuesday. Picture: BackpagePix

It wasn’t exactly the prettiest watch as Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns played out the first legs of their Caf Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.

But the most important factor is that both sides have put themselves in excellent positions to make it through to the last four of the competition.

Pirates ride their luck

Pirates had to ride their luck against MC Alger, the home side creating several good chances in front of a boisterous crowd at the July 5 Stadium in Algiers.

In games like this it is important to be clinical when opportunities come your way. And Mohau Nkota supplied that killer instinct, coming off the bench to slot home with the kind of accuracy MC Alger’s players lacked.

The home side were furious that they had a goal disallowed moments later, but there was a clear shove on Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, so it was hard to see what they were complaining about.

Pirates have to be firm favourites now to finish the job at Orlando Stadium on April 9.

As for Sundowns, even coach Miguel Cardoso admitted they were not at their best in the 1-0 win at home to Esperance on Tuesday.

Masandawana laboured at times to break through Esperance, but in the end their Champions League talisman Peter Shalulile found a route to goal.

Adams and Shalulile shine for Sundowns

Jayden Adams also continued his fine form with an excellent cushioned header to set up Shalulile.

Perhaps Sundowns could have done more to get a greater lead to take to Tunis on April 8. But a clean sheet is especially important, with the away goals rule in place in the Champions League knockout stages.

If Sundowns can get just one goal on the road next week, then Esperance will have to score three to get into the semifinals.

Cardoso will have to trust that this will not happen against his strong defence and that Sundowns can get on the scoresheet in Tunis.