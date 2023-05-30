Ncikazi sings Riveiro’s praises, says he brings something different to Pirates

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi says he learns a lot from coach Jose Riveiro and the other assistant Sergio Elmenara.

ALSO READ: Truter hails ‘brave’ Sekhukhune after Cup final loss to Pirates

Ncikazi says the duo are different from any other coaches he has ever worked with. He says the success the club saw this season is fruits of their work.

Pirates ended the season with two trophies and also took second spot in the league. And Ncikazi says this is just the beginning.

“I am not saying this just because we have been successful this season. But the work ethic of the two Spanish gentlemen has a good effect on the players.

“If you compare them to us as black coaches, or just local coaches in general, there are differences,” said Ncikazi in an interview with Ukhozi FM on Monday.

“Maybe there is something that we see in the players that when you look at football as a whole and the way they treat the players, we can learn.

“When you refuse to learn, you don’t grow. But if you have eyes you have the ability to see when you need to learn. There is a lot of good that they are doing.

“They are also learning because local players have a way that you need to look after them,” explained the former Golden Arrows mentor.

When Rivero and Elmenara were introduced at Pirates, the public reaction was not welcoming with some going as far as calling them plumbers.

“We worked really well. They really have something different that we don’t have here in South Africa.

Ncikazi admits he was uncertain of how it will work out

“I am not trying to talk bad about my local colleagues, I am one of them. But I am learning and becoming better. Those gentlemen are dedicated to their job.”



ALSO READ: Casric Stars’ promotion hopes dented as Spurs set sail in playoffs

Ncikazi admitted that he was uncertain how things would go with him redeployed to the assistant role and a new coach coming in with his own assistant.

“Honestly speaking, you become unsure because it is people you don’t know. You don’t know what they bring or how they are as human beings.

“And it is a norm that when people from different countries like in this case where they come from Europe there is a little misunderstanding because of the cultural differences and the way we look upon each other.

“But luckily enough, and I will not lie, those gentlemen are very professional and know their work. But the relationship has its teething problems.

“But every new relationship needs time for both parties to get used to each other. It was not a good marriage from scratch. There were signs that we were working together for the first time.

“It was also important for me that I don’t judge them. You have to accept, and the greatest lessons come from the ability to listen even when you are not feeling good about a situation.”