Truter hails ‘brave’ Sekhukhune after Cup final loss to Pirates

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Following his team’s loss to Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final this past weekend, Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has praised his team for their bravery this season.



Truter’s men lost the Ke Yona Cup final 2-1 to the Buccaneers at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

Sibusiso Vilakazi scored the opening goal of the match following some poor defending by Pirates in the 12th minute.

But Pirates managed to respond following a questionable penalty to level matters, before Terrence Dzvukamanja scored the winning goal in the dying minutes of the game.

“Look, results didn’t go away but we have to be proud of the players. They gave their all and honestly deserved to win.

“But, things didn’t go our way. It happens in football that a better team ends up not getting the result which they deserve.

“I am very happy with the players, they gave their all, there was a lot of commitment, the hunger, the desire to win were there,” said Truter.

“When you see your players doing everything and giving their all to win a match you should be proud as a coach. I really think the guys deserved to win, I really do.

“They made me very proud and I think everyone who is associated with the club is also proud of the work that they have done.

“That’s why I say the players deserved to win. But, it’s okay, we will move on from this experience.”



Truter reckons the team will get better next season and he believes they will achieve more than they did this past season.

“The future is very bright for this club, there is more to accomplish. I think we will be a better team next season.

“We qualified for the MTN8 and we also made it to the final of the Nedbank Cup. This is huge for a club of Sekhukhune’s calibre.

“I don’t think people gave us a chance… But we have a very balanced squad and the players that we brought into the team are just magnificent.”