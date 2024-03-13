Ndah enjoying his football again at Orlando Pirates

Ndah has forged a great partnership with Tapelo Xoki.

Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah says he is enjoying his football again following a long injury lay-off last year, which saw him miss plenty of games for the Buccaneers.



Ndah suffered a knee injury, which ended up costing his place in Nigeria’s Super Eagles.



The centre-back has now managed to reclaim his place in the Pirates starting line-up and has forged a great partnership with Tapelo Xoki.

“Injuries are part of football, but they can be draining, especially if you end up staying out of a team for months. It makes it difficult for you to get back to the starting line-up, especially when the guys are doing well. But, I’m just glad that I was able to recover and I made it a point that I work very hard at training,” said the Bucs defender.

“Now I am back to enjoying my football again and I just hope that I stay injury free because I missed a lot of games last year. Another thing that I am glad about is that I had plenty of support from the team, especially our medical team. They made sure that I heal properly and get back to the field as soon as possible. It could have been much longer, but I’m glad that I have fully recovered now.”



Ndah added that having quality players in the club has helped him to be always be on top of his game.

“We have quality players at the club and competing for a place in the line-up is quite difficult. But we have a healthy competition, and we always support each other to do well. I think that helps one as an individual to always push hard and be on top of their game.”

Ndah has played 18 games for the Buccaneers so far this season and featured in the team’s 3-2 victory against Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership derby this past weekend.

The Sea Robbers will now shift their focus to the Nedbank Cup with a meeting against Motsepe Foundation Championship side Hungry Lions at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.