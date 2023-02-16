SuperSport looking to bolster attack with free agent signing

Mgosi Squad

Word reaching Mgosi Squad is that SuperSport United are working around the clock to secure the services of an attacking midfielder and the announcement could be made this week.

United have been slim in most departments and are parting ways with a number of players, with the last departure being Iqraam Rayners.



The transfer window closed about two weeks ago but word has it that there is a decent attacker who is a free agent and could join The Spartans soon.



“The club lost Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule and those players were the heart of our attack. But worry not because we are looking at a certain player who has been without a club since the end of last season. The coach will assess him and there is a huge possibility that he might join us. Watch this space,” said a source within the club.

Living on borrowed time

Perhaps the biggest challenge at United is that Hunt has formed a spine of players who don’t don’t belong to his team.

His number one choice goalkeeper, Ricardo Goss is on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns. He was the sweetener in the deal that saw Ronwen Williams go the other way at the start of the season.

Goss might join United on a permanent basis, but give the goalkeeping situation at Chloorkop where Kennedy Mweene looks likely to retire at the end of the season, either Jody February — who is on loan at AmaZulu — or Goss will have to stay at Chloorkop to form the club’s preferred roster of four goalkeepers on their books.

Meanwhile, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe sits at the heart of defence but he is heading to Kaizer Chiefs at the end of the season, so Hunt needs to come with another plan on how to stabilise his rear guard.

Grant Margerman plays in the centre of the park. He too is from loan from Masandawana but word has it that he might stay for yet another season at SuperSport.