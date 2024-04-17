Why Mbombela was chosen as host venue for Nedbank Cup final

"We are thrilled to bring the Nedbank Cup final back to Mbombela Stadium," says Madlala.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has explained why Mbombela Stadium was selected as the venue for the 2023/24 Nedbank Cup final.



Explaining the decision to host the final in Mbombela, PSL acting CEO, Mato Madlala highlighted the importance of spreading the football experience to neighboring countries through the selection of Mpumalanga as the host venue.

“We are thrilled to bring the Nedbank Cup final back to Mbombela Stadium, a venue rich in football history, having hosted memorable matches in the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations,” said Madlala.

“This is a pivotal occasion for both the PSL and our partners, Nedbank, as it highlights our joint dedication to expanding football’s reach and impact throughout South Africa. Moreover, hosting the final in Mbombela will also cater to football enthusiasts from neighboring countries like Mozambique and eSwatini, thereby boosting tourism in the region. We eagerly anticipate an electrifying final that will captivate live audiences, as well as those who will tune in on television and radio,” she added.

Khensani Nobanda, Nedbank’s Group Executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs, said: “We continue our commitment to the fans and in the spirit of Ke Yona, Ya Rona, we are bringing fans closer to the tournament by continuously taking the final showpiece around the country to showcase South Africa’s vast tourism activities, with 12 different venues used across South Africa since 2008.

“As the Nedbank Cup remains a hallmark event in South African football, the tournament’s enduring spirit of David-versus-Goliath encounters, combined with innovative fan integration mechanic allowing fans to win their share of R5 million, has brought to life a level of football pride and comradery for both players and supporters.”



This will be the second time the iconic 2010 FIFA World Cup venue will host the Nedbank Cup final, having hosted it in 2011 when Orlando Pirates secured a 3-1 victory over Black Leopards in the final of the competition.

The Nedbank Cup final is set to be played on 1 June 2024.