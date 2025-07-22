Nigeria edge out Banyana to reach WAFCON final

Alozie's late strike sends the Super Falcons through.

Rasheedat Ajibade of Nigeria celebrates after scoring her penalty against Banyana on Tuesday in Casablanca. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

A stoppage-time strike from Michelle Alozie broke Banyana Banyana’s hearts on Tuesday and sent Nigeria in to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final.

Alozie’s long-range effort, that handed the Super Falcons a 2-1 win at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, was more of a cross, but bounced awkwardly in front of Andile Dlamini, the ball rolling into the back of the Banyana net.

Banyana to play for third or fourth

Desiree Ellis’ Banyana will now contest the third/fourth place play off.

Nigeria put Banyana under pressure from the start and a shot from Jennifer Echenigi went just wide of target, though the offside flag was up.

Banyana goalkeeperDlamini then had to be alert to tip over a effort from Chinwendu Ihezuo.

In the 11th minute, the Super Falcons wasted a great chance to go in front. Esther Okoronkwo broke clear of the Banyana defence and her effort was parried by Dlamini. The follow-up fell to Ihezuo but her header was brilliantly cleared off the line by Tiisetso Makhubela.

Banyana were able to threaten the Nigerian defence on too few occasions. Jermaine Seoposenwe did have a chance after breaking into the Super Falcons penalty area, but her effort was easily stopped by Chiamaka Nniadoze.

Banyana were dealt a blow in the 26th minute as Makhubela was forced off with an injury and Hildah Magaia cae on,

Lebohang Ramalepe fired over the bar and Magaia sent an effort wide of target but it was Nigeria who took the lead on the stroke of half time.

Folashade Ijamilusi’s shot struck the arm of Bambanani Mbane and the referee pointed to the spot, which was confirmed after a VAR review.

Nigeria captain Rasheedat Ajibade stepped up and scored the spot kick, even though Dlamini got a hand to it diving to her left.

Dlamini almost made a disastrous error at the start of the second half as she dropped an innocuous cross, the ball heading into the back of the net until Fikile Magama hacked it away.

Penalty for SA

Magama’s intervention paid dividends when Banyana were given a penalty as Magaia went down in the box after being pulled back by Osinachi Ohale.

After a long VAR review, Linda Motlhalo took responsibility on the hour mark and fired home to level the scores.

Banyana nearly went in front in the 73rd minute as a wonderful ball from Jermaine Seoposenwe found Noxolo Cesane inside the area. She beat Nniadoze but the effort had no pace on it and Ohale cleared off the line.

Seoposenwe was increasingly involved in the match and she came close to scoring in the 78th minute, curling an effort just over the bar.

Salgado shock injury

There was real concern for Banyana’s forward Gabriela Salgado towards the end of the 90 minutes. She went down with a serious-looking injury and had to be stretchered off the pitch, with some of her teammates in tears.

This was Salgado’s first start of the tournament, after injury had already seen her ruled out of Banyana’s WAFCON triumph in 2022.

And Banyana’s hearts were soon to be shattered further.