Banyana or Nigeria? Who will win the battle of the best?

The top two sides in Africa go head-to-head in the WAFCON semifinals.

Desiree Ellis is looking to win a second WAFCON in a row with Banyana Banyana. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana and Nigeria – the top two sides on the continent – will meet on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in what promises to be a titanic battle.

Desiree Ellis’ Banyana are the reigning African champions, and determined to defend a title they won for the first time three years ago.

Nigeria have worn the WAFCON crown a record nine times, and the Super Falcons gave a sign of their intent to get it back from Banyana in the quarterfinals, hammering Zambia 5-0.

Banyana will hope they do not have too many tired legs at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca on Tuesday, after a quarterfinal that went all the way to penalties against Senegal.

It is Ellis’ side, however, who may hold a psychological edge, having beaten Nigeria in 2022, in the group stages of the WAFCON en route to winning the title.

Banyana also beat Nigeria in the group stages at the previous WAFCON in 2018, though it was the Super Falcons who turned the tables on Ellis’ side in the final, winning on penalties to capture that ninth crown.

It is also Nigeria who are ranked higher on the continent than Banyana, and Randy Waldrum’s side are favourites to win on Tuesday, priced by Betway at 1.75.

Banyana are surely worth an outside bet at 4.40, however, with the draw at 3.30.

Also on Tuesday, Ghana will play host Morocco in the other WAFCON semifinal at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

Morocco are heavy favourites to reach at second successive final, priced at 1.54 to Ghana’s 5.60 with a draw at 3.65.

Morocco forward Ghizlane Chebbak is one to look out for – she bagged four goals in the group stages including a hat trick against DR Congo.

Please note that the Betway odds are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.