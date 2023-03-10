Notoane names Under-23 preliminary squad for Olympic qualifiers

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

South Africa Under-23 coach David Notoane has announced a 29-man preliminary squad for back-to-back matches against Congo Brazzaville for Caf Olympic qualifiers later this month.

The SA Under-23 team will host the Congolese in the first leg at the Dobsonville Stadium on 23 March, before heading to Brazzaville for the second leg at Massamba-Debat Stadium few days later.

Notoane has called up a very strong squad, with Cape Town Spurs, Kaizer Chiefs, and Stellenbosch FC players filling up most of the squad, which will be trimmed to 23 players before the first game.

Young talents who have been getting a lot of game time in their respective teams in top flight football like Jayden Adams, Antonio van Wyk, Athenkosi Mcaba, Mduduzi Shabalala, Keagan Johannes, Boitumelo Radiopane, Khaya Mfecane, Ashley Cupido and Waynde Dortley, will be looking to make the final team .

Notoane says the squad is exciting because it is made up of players who have done well in the team in previous matches.

“Obviously this squad consists of players who did well in our matches in the earlier qualifying rounds, and those who are doing very well right now,” Notoane told Safa.net.

“It is an exciting group of players and the tough job is now to finalise the travelling party after this preliminary selection.”

The Olympics will be in Paris, France next year from 26 July to 11 August.

Full SA Under-23 preliminary squad:

Goalkeepers: Lincoln Vyer, Ephrahim Mothibedi, Olwethu Mzimela, Bontle Molefe.

Defenders: Athenkosi Mcaba, Omega Mdaka, Bradley Cross, Wayne Dortley, Siyana Msani, Keagan Johannes, Olwethu Makhanya, Khaya Mfecane

Midfielders: Jayden Adams, Samkelo Zwan, Puso Dithejane, Christos Retsos, Ntanda Nkosi, Ethan Brooks, Devin Titus, Rowen Human, Kgaugelo Chauke.

Forwards: Ashley Cupido, Boitumelo Radiopane, Antonio van Wyk, Oswin Appolis, Mduduzi Shabalala, Thapelo Maseko, Siya Ligendza and Yanela Mbuthuma.