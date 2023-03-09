‘Showboating not appropriate,’ says ex-Pirates star Mayambela

Phakaaathi Reporter

Former Orlando Pirates fan favourite Mark Mayambela was one of the players who used their skills to dribble past his opponents but he is not a fan of showboating.



Mayambela believes players with skills should use those to benefit the team, and not for personal spotlight.

He was speaking in the wake of a video of Pirates DStv Diski Challenge players showboating.

When asked about this, Pirates DDC coach Joseph Makhanya said his players use it as an ice breaker and to gain confidence.

The display by the Pirates youngsters has started debates on social media with some saying it is a part of the South African football culture.

But others like Mayambela do not see it in the same way. They feel it is not the right thing to be focusing on in our football development.

“Personally, I am for players who are talented, highly technical, skillful, speedy and mobile,” Mayambela told FARPost.



Mayambela says he also did showboating for a little while in his early days as a professional, but soon realised it was not the way to go.

“I remember also doing it earlier in my career in the PSL. I did it because I saw it on TV before becoming a professional footballer.

“Some players who I grew up looking up to were also showboating. I later realised that as much as it’s nice for the crowd. But does it benefit the team?”

Use it to benefit the team, says Mayambela

Mayambela wants the skilful players to use them in a way that helps the team to score more goals.

“If you are a skilful player, drop the shoulder, eliminate defenders and score goals, then, I will applaud that.

“We also need to know that we develop these players for Bafana Bafana and top leagues in Europe.

“If we keep on encouraging showboating then it’s going to be difficult to produce players who will help the national team.

“For me kneeling and putting the ball on the neck during the game… I don’t think it is appropriate.

“The kneeling on the ball is for township tournaments not elite football,” said Mayambela.