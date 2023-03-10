Chiefs set to send Radebe out on loan to keep him busy

Mgosi Squad

Kaizer Chiefs youngster Sabelo Radebe is said to be going out on loan in the Motsepe Foundation Championship next season.



Radebe has not been getting game time in the Amakhosi first team, despite being one of the favourite players from the development team brought in by coach Arthur Zwane.



The midfielder is mostly featured on the bench, but game time has been lacking.



The source says Radebe was supposed to have left Chiefs in the January transfer window, but the management and Zwane thought it was best for him to fight for a place in the starting line-up.



“He is one of the top talents to come out from the development, but he is not ready to be a regular in the first team,” said a source.



“They gave him a lot of time to fight for a position, but he is not winning. There is something that is missing in his game. He is not like Mduduzi (Tshabalala), that one is so confident and that’s what helps him. Sabelo is not, he is scared to play. That is why they (management) have decided to send him on loan.”