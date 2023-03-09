Pirates give injury update ahead of Cup tie against Venda Academy

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates have given an injury update ahead of the Nedbank Cup last-16 clash against Venda Football Academy on Saturday.



Thabang Monare, Olisa Ndah, Innocent Maela and Goodman Mosele are set to miss the tie at Orlando Stadium.

The Pirates medical team confirmed that Monare got a muscle strain which has seen him being out of the match-day squad for a month. However, the midfielder is expected to return to full training next week.

“Experienced midfielder Thabang Monare has been one of the notable absentees from the match day squad over the past month, with his last appearance in the starting XI coming against Mamelodi Sundowns in early February,” the club wrote on their website.

“This has been due to a thigh muscle strain reported in the lead-up to the recent home league fixture against Maritzburg United, which also forced him to miss the subsequent Soweto Derby clashes against Kaizer Chiefs and Swallows, respectively.

“The player has made some progress in recovering from the knock, and is expected to return to training next week. Monare is joined on the injury list by Goodman Mosele, who is scheduled to return to full training in the coming weeks along with Bandile Shandu.

The Bucs medical also revealed that Mosele will start with light training by the end of the week.

“The 23-year-old midfielder (Mosele) is expected to start light training by the end of the current week after picking up an ankle ligament injury, while Shandu is also scheduled to return before the end of the month after treatment on a stiff hamstring,” the statement continued.

“Other recent additions to the Bucs injury list include captain Innocent Maela, who had a relatively short spell on the sidelines after he sustained a left-foot contusion against Chiefs and has since resumed training.”

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro will be crossing his fingers that all players make a swift return to the team especially with a heavy schedule they are facing.



Pirates next game is against Venda Football Academy in the Nedbank Cup at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.