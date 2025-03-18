WATCH: US’ message to other ambassadors after ‘unacceptable’ Rasool remarks

The Trump administration was conducting a “serious review” of Washington's South Africa policy.

The remarks by South Africa’s ambassador to the United States, Ebrahim Rasool, about US President Donald Trump were “unacceptable,” a State Department spokesperson told reporters.

Relations between the US and South Africa are at an all-time low after Trump cut financial aid to South Africa, citing Pretoria taking Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and “strengthening ties with Iran, which supports terrorism globally.”

Rasool expelled

Rasool’s participation in a seminar by the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection on Trump’s policy stance on South Africa, claiming that Trump (and, later, Musk) are leading a global white supremacist movement, further soured relations between the two countries and was the last straw for the Trump administration.

Rasool was expelled on Friday by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rubio wrote on Elon Musk’s social media platform X that Rasool “is no longer welcome in our great country” and that the country considers him “persona non grata”.

He described Rasool as a “race-baiting politician who hates America and hates Potus (the president of the United States)”.

‘Remarks unacceptable’

At a daily briefing on Monday, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters Rasool’s remarks were “unacceptable.”

Bruce said after Rubio made his decision, senior-level diplomats “convoked” the South African embassy staff for an in-person meeting at the State Department.

“At this meeting, our officials delivered the official notification of Ambassador Rasool’s persona-non-grata status, and it was done.

“These remarks were unacceptable to the United States, not just the president, but to every American. At the very least, what we should expect is a standard of some respect – basic, low-level respect – if you’re in a position that is going to help facilitate any kind of diplomatic relationship with another country,” Bruce said.

Bruce added that Rasool’s privileges as ambassador expired on Monday, and he must leave the country by Friday.

Asked whether other ambassadors to the US could criticise Trump without fear of being expelled, Bruce said: “You want people in each embassy who can actually facilitate a relationship.”

Review of SA policies

Bruce also said the Trump administration was conducting a “serious review” of Washington’s South Africa policy, citing South Africa’s land policy, its growing ties with countries like Russia and Iran and “aggressive positions” toward the US and allies, including accusing Israel of genocide.

“So, this isn’t one just of demeanor or decorum, however they add into it. This is a matter of a nation that is – we’ve, again, made it very clear – taking steps that are not in the interests, the best interests of providing a safe, secure, more prosperous America, let alone the world, when it comes to the decisions they’re making,” Bruce said.

“So, all of this is under review, and – but obviously, part of it is, within the diplomacy of it, is to encourage a change in policy and posture. Of course, that would be the point. The point is to encourage a change.

“What I’ve seen with the trips with – we’ve made with the diplomatic adventures, of course, as well as the G7 summit in Canada, is the nature of the Secretary of State is to make things better for people. It is not to punish or to target people or countries. It’s the nature of changing policy and creating better environments for all of us. And I’ve seen that in motion in every dynamic, and that’s the case here with South Africa as well,” Bruce added.

‘Engaging US’

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that Rasool would return to South Africa and provide him with a full report on the situation.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Bana Pele Summit in Johannesburg, Ramaphosa acknowledged the US government’s “displeasure” over Rasool’s statements, stating that South Africa would continue diplomatic engagements despite rising tensions.

“We will engage with them as we are already engaging with them, and the engagement with them continues and is going to take a variety of forms.

“It is going to be through envoys, going to be through people either from the business community, labour, and a whole number of others, also from government,” Ramaphosa said.

We have noted the displeasure of the US with regards to remarks made by Ambassador Rasool. Engagements with the US Government are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/tW2ZvE0ABX — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 17, 2025

Ramaphosa reiterated that strengthening relations with the US remains a priority for South Africa.

