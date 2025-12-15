PSL

‘One match at a time’ – Cardoso plans for busy second half

“Focus on the next match and the next one, that's the only way to play when you have several competitions ahead," he said.

Miguel Cardoso coach of Mamelodi Sundowns after the Betway Premiership match against TS Galaxy FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria last Wednesday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has stressed the importance of concentrating on their own performances as the second half of the season approaches. 

The Brazilians have seen their grip on the Betway Premiership title loosen, with Orlando Pirates leading the race almost halfway through the campaign.

The Tshwane giants are expected to strengthen their squad during the upcoming January transfer window. Should Sundowns successfully defend their league crown, it would mark a record-extending ninth consecutive Premiership title.

Masandawana are also competing on multiple fronts, with the CAF Champions League high on their list of priorities, alongside the Nedbank Cup. When asked how he plans to manage player workload following the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Cardoso was forthright in his response.

“Focus on the next match and the next one, that’s the only way to play when you have several competitions ahead. This is an experienced club, experienced team, experienced players with an experienced coach,” he said.

“Life is lived day after day because tomorrow everybody can be dead. We never know what happens so in football it is the same. We prepare for the next match, we focus on the following one. Always understanding who is in the best conditions to start a match.

“That’s what we have done and that’s what we’re going to do now. Besides, we obviously go into the break, international break, national team players going away and then gathering at the beginning of January in order to prepare for the second half of the season.”

The PSL is set to resume in the third week of January following the conclusion of AFCON, which gets under way in Morocco this Sunday when the hosts face minnows Comoros. Bafana Bafana will begin their tournament a day later against Angola.

