Cardoso backs Mkhulise despite reduced minutes at Sundowns

Picture of Katlego Modiba

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

2 minute read

11 December 2025

05:07 am

Sphelele Mkhulise of Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, on 24 May 2025 ©Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has shed light on Sphelele Mkhulise’s recent cameo appearances after the midfielder found game time hard to come by at the start of the season. 

The highly-rated midfielder is gradually working his way back into favour under the Portuguese coach, who has primarily used him as an impact option off the bench. 

The 29-year-old is believed to be attracting interest from several Betway Premiership clubs keen to entice him away from Chloorkop when the January transfer window opens.

Although he didn’t play a part in clashes against MC Alger and Siwelele FC before the festive break, Cardoso insists Mkhulise remains a key part of his plans.

“Pitso [Mkhulise] we believe is the identity of the club and someone who can bring control to matches,” he said.

“In the game against Pirates, we needed that, and in the game against Galaxy, we needed that because Nuno [Santos] was getting tired.

“I’m pretty happy with the work of Pitso and he’s a top professional. He works the same from the first day I arrived here until today, always the same.

“It’s very difficult to see Pitso on a day when he’s not working seriously and hard. It’s just a matter of managing the moments and believing in everybody.”

Despite the vote of confidence from the coach, the Sundowns fan favourite was an unused substitute in the club’s first two matches of 2025, and speculation surrounding his future is likely to continue into the next transfer window

