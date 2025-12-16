Cardoso pleased with Sundowns’ Botswana outing

'We also wanted to give opportunities to some of the youngsters from the Diski team,' he said.

With most Betway Premiership clubs already on their festive break, Mamelodi Sundowns have returned from Botswana after a successful outing at the Morupule Charity Spectacular.

Cardoso’s Sundowns too strong

As anticipated, the reigning South African champions proved far too strong for their Botswana opponents, recording two emphatic victories to lift the one-day tournament.

ALSO READ: Bafana’s Broos says sorry over racism, sexism furore

The Brazilians opened their campaign with a convincing 3–0 win over Sua Flamengoes in the semi-finals before turning on the style in the final, thrashing Morupule Wanderers 6–0.

Iqraam Rayners was the standout performer, scoring a hat-trick, while Tashreeq Matthews contributed with a brace and youngster Gomolemo Kekana also got his name on the scoresheet.

Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso was pleased with the short trip up north, which allowed him to assess several younger players. Masandawana travelled without a number of regular first-team stars who are currently away on international duty as they prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“First of all, thank you very much for the way we were received in Botswana. I think it was indeed a big pleasure for us to have the chance to be here. Most of all from the Mamelodi Sundowns fans that we found in the city and that also received us very well,” he said.

“The tournament was a good opportunity for us to compete after a moment that our championship stopped. The moment we received the invitation, I saw the opportunity to come here, we also wanted to give opportunities to some of the youngsters from the Diski Challenge team to come and play with us.

“I think that our objectives were accomplished. So the team represented us very well and we were well received. It was a fantastic day of football, two good matches and I think objectives that we had established for us were all fulfilled.”

Sundowns’ AFCON seven

Sundowns will be well represented at AFCON, with seven players set to feature at the continental showpiece. Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Bathusi Aubaas and Teboho Mokoena will represent Bafana Bafana, while Divine Lunga and Denis Onyango will turn out for Zimbabwe and Uganda respectively.

ALSO READ: Bafana trio to fly direct to Morocco ahead of AFCON

Domestic football is set to resume in the third week of January once AFCON concludes. The tournament gets under way in Morocco this Sunday, with the hosts facing Comoros, while Bafana begin their campaign against Angola the following day.