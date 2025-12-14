Ouaddou targets clean sweep with Orlando Pirates

“All that is going to be on the table, the league, Nedbank Cup, we will play to win them," said Ouaddou.

Following his team’s triumph in the Carling Black Label Cup this past weekend, Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has revealed that they are aiming to win every trophy on offer this season, including the league title.



The Buccaneers claimed the Carling Black Label Cup after beating the Carling All Stars 2-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday. Substitutes Sifiso Luthuli and Boitumelo Radiopane scored the goals in the second for Ouaddou’s side.



READ MORE: Pirates shoot down All Stars to claim Carling Black Label Cup



It was their third trophy of the season after winning the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout. And now Ouaddou says they’re targeting the Nedbank Cup and the Betway Premiership.



“All that is going to be on the table, the league, Nedbank Cup, we will play to win them. We don’t have to hide, why hide? We need to show and to be able to challenge these competitions. That will not be easy but we have to be humble to work,” Ouaddou told the media in Durban after the Carling Cup final this past weekend.

“It’s what I always say to my players, that if you stop working, you become lazy and not respect your body and if you don’t respect football, it won’t respect you.

“We will go and have a nice rest because they have worked very well. I’m very proud of what they did and to come back with a lot of ambition.

“If we start to sleep, there are fantastic teams in the PSL that can pass in front of you.”

Ouaddou already planning for next year

Despite his ambition of winning the league title, Ouaddou has admitted that the Buccaneers won’t have it easy in the second half of the season.



“We keep working because we have a very important second part of the season. So, we are going to celebrate this trophy, but we don’t have to forget this part in one corner of our head that the second part of the season will be the most difficult but also most interesting.

“So, my head is already for the next part of the season. I will celebrate with the guys, but I will think about the second part of the season,” concluded Ouaddou.



ALSO READ: Ouaddou lauds impact players as Mngqithi rues refereeing decisions in CBL final



Pirates will resume their league campaign with a clash against Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on 24 January.