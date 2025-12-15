Luke Baartman reflects on Kaizer Chiefs debut

“It felt good to be back on the field and it was a proud moment for me to wear the Chiefs jersey,” Baartman said.

Luke Baartman has reflected on his Kaizer Chiefs debut after coming off the bench on their goalless draw with TS Galaxy last Sunday.



The 19-year-old, who joined Chiefs as a free agent after leaving Cape Town Spurs at the beginning of the season, came on for George Matlou in the 80th minute.



“It felt good to be back on the field and it was a proud moment for me to wear the Chiefs jersey,” Baartman told Chiefs media.

“After training hard for the past few months, it was rewarding to finally play for this great institution.

“Though it wasn’t easy, since I haven’t played for a while, I feel I contributed to the attack as we tried to unlock Galaxy’s defence.”

Baartman will be hoping to get more game time when Amakhosi return to action after the AFCON break. They will face Golden Arrows on 20 January.



The Chiefs youngster has also sent a message to the club supporters.

“I wish our supporters happy festive holidays and a Merry Christmas. We look forward to seeing them in numbers again after the break as we resume our league and Confederation Cup campaigns.”