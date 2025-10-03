OPINION: Hands off Teboho Mokoena – heads must roll at SAFA

Expecting the 28-year-old to keep a personal log of suspensions is nonsensical.

What more can be said about the South African Football Association (SAFA) that hasn’t been said before? The latest fiasco has once again exposed a deep-rooted culture of incompetence. After FIFA’s sanction over the Teboho Mokoena incident, it should not be business as usual, heads must roll at SAFA.

Yet, instead of directing criticism solely where it belongs, some have astonishingly pointed fingers at Mokoena for failing to realise he was suspended for the World Cup qualifier against Lesotho. That argument is both unfair and absurd. A footballer’s duty is to perform on the pitch, not to keep track of disciplinary records.

In the controversial fixture in March 2025, Mokoena starred in Bafana’s 2-0 victory at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Of course, he should never have been eligible to play, having picked up yellow cards in November 2023 against Benin and Zimbabwe in June 2024. However, 16 months is an eternity in football and in that time, Mokoena turned out for both Mamelodi Sundowns and the national team.

Expecting the 28-year-old to keep a personal log of suspensions is nonsensical. That is why the association employed a team manager to ensure compliance with regulations. Consider this, Bafana played six Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers before the Lesotho game, with Mokoena featuring in all of them and they topped Group K and qualified with ease.

Are we honestly suggesting that in between those fixtures, the gruelling traveling schedules, and club commitments, he should also double up as a record keeper of cautions? That is an insult to a player that has given his all for South Africa.

When a coach fails, he is sacked. When a player underperforms, he loses his place in the team. So why should SAFA officials be immune when their negligence costs the nation dearly? Hugo Broos and his players did their job with pride, but the administrators did not and the consequences are severe.

What appeared to be a straightforward route to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has now been complicated. FIFA’s ruling not only awarded Lesotho a 3-0 victory but also imposed a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs (R216,500). SAFA has confirmed it will appeal, but the damage is already done. South Africa has slipped to second place in Group C, level with Benin on 14 points, with just two qualifiers left to secure progression.

The latest turn of events could have far-reaching implications. Momentum has been disrupted, confidence slightly dented, and an avoidable administrative error has put the team’s world cup hopes at risk, and all because someone, somewhere, simply didn’t do their job.

Hands off Teboho Mokoena. He honoured his call-up, gave his all, and delivered on the field of play. The finger of blame should be pointed squarely at those tasked with ensuring the rules were followed. It was the team manager and SAFA’s administrators who let the country down, not the player who wore the shirt with pride.