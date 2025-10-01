OPINION – Do Safa really believe their own nonsense?

It is clear Safa did not understand the rules.

It was after Fifa had docked Bafana Bafana three points that the tomfoolery truly began.

On Monday, the world footballing body did what they really should have done months ago, and announced that Lesotho would be awarded a 3-0 win in their March 21 Group C World Cup qualifier against Bafana.

Bafana breaking the rules

Bafana had broken Fifa rules by fielding Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho when he was supposed to be suspended. The punishment for such an infraction is clear and has duly been enforced.

Still, the South African Football Association (Safa) saw fit to release a statement calling Fifa’s decision “unprecedented” and saying they intend to appeal.

Sorry but what? Nigeria were punished with a 3-0 loss in December 2017 for fielding an ineligible player in a 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Algeria. That is just one example of exactly what ‘precedent’ is.

Later in the statement Safa also said ‘we apologise to the nation for this administrative oversight’. That’s a start, but your apology looks a little fake when preceded by such gibberish.

This whole scenario has, frankly, been clouded in nonsense since it was first raised that Bafana had made this ‘oversight’.

There was a notion that because Lesotho had not formally protested, nothing would happen. This was repeated by Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, who seemed steadfast in his belief that Bafana would escape sanction.

Fifa did not help the situation by delaying their decision for so long. But it is also clear that Safa did not understand the rules.

Safa didn’t seem to comprehend

First, the association was not aware Mokoena was suspended. And then it did not seem to comprehend the severity of the fallout.

Following hot on the heels of Safa’s statement, meanwhile, Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie weighed in with his own hot pile of nonsense.

McKenzie released a statement saying “the department of Sports, Arts and Culture will lead a thorough investigation into the incompetence that led to this sanction.”

I’m pretty sure that if there is one thing Fifa won’t tolerate, it’s government interference in football association business. So maybe stay out of it Mr McKenzie. The last thing Bafana needs is to land in more hot water.