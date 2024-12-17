Kwinika looks set for Chiefs exit

'It’s clear that he’s not in the coach’s plans and he might be offloaded as early as January,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Zitha Kwinika looks like he is on his way out at Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Zitha Kwinika is on his way out of Kaizer Chiefs, if what Phakaaathi has been told is true. The experienced defender is seemingly not in coach Nasreddine Nabi’s rebuild at Amakhosi having failed to make a single appearance so far in the 2024/25 season.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Nabi wants a powerful striker for Christmas

The 30-year-old was an unused substitute in both the recent 2-0 loss to Polokwane City and the 1-1 draw with TS Galaxy. The Mgosi Squad has been reliably informed that there’s a good chance Kwinika will be let go by the management at Naturena in the upcoming January transfer window.

Chiefs’ ‘good professional’

Kwinika re-joined Chiefs in 2022 after a hugely successful spell at Stellenbosch FC. He has previously been on the books of Chippa United and Bidvest Wits after leaving Chiefs in 2016, before making an official first team appearance. He came through the Chiefs development ranks.

“Zitha is a good professional but this season, it hasn’t worked out for him. He did well in the past two seasons at Chiefs and was an important member of the team but coach Nabi hasn’t used him,” a source confirmed.

ALSO READ: Chivaviro late show earns Chiefs a point at Galaxy

‘He’s not going to play’

“It’s clear that he’s not in the coach’s plans and he might be offloaded as early as January because he’s not going to play. So far I’m not sure if there have been any offers from him from other PSL clubs but what is clear is that coach Nabi prefers other players to him.”