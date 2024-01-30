OPINION: Sundowns didn’t need Lorch

This shows how far Pirates have fallen.

The signing of Thembinkosi Lorch tells you all you need to know about Mamelodi Sundowns’ lofty standard and their obsession with dominating the domestic league.

An established player like that couldn’t have come cheap and I can only assume that Orlando Pirates were made an offer they couldn’t refuse for the 30-year-old.

But if you ask me, the Buccaneers are definitely poorer without Lorch on the field of play. He made the team stronger and deep down, Pirates coach José Riveiro is probably annoyed by the transfer.

I know this will be an unpopular opinion but I don’t think Sundowns needs Lorch as much as Pirates does. The Brazilians already have a number of players that are struggling to break into the starting XI at Chloorkop.

Gaston Sirino is finding it hard to win his place back in the team. Lesiba Nku and Junior Mendieta haven’t quite settled yet following their arrival at the start of the season. The high profile signing of Matías Esquivel is another reason the record breaking champions could have done without Lorch.

To be fair, Abubeker Nasir’s progress has been hampered by injuries but he’s seen as a future prospect and can play across the front three positions so they are covered in the attacking department. Tashreeq Matthews has also joined the star-studded team to further strengthen their options in the final third so it will be interesting to see how Lorch will fit in this confusing puzzle.

A show of force

The former PSL Footballer of the Season’s shock transfer is once again a show of force by the Tshwane giants and reinforces the notion that they will dominate the local scene for the foreseeable future.

You would expect SuperSport United to sell their star players because their financial model depends on it but Pirates selling to one of their biggest rivals shows just how much the mighty have fallen. If the Bucs management felt they needed to move Lorch on because of his off-the-field troubles, they could have used this transfer to perhaps get a player in return.

It would have made more sense to cash in on the popular player while negotiating to get the likes of Lebohang Maboe, Sirino or Neo Maema, who would have all made Pirates stronger on the field of play.

If you’re a Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs fan, then buckle up for what is expected to be a bumpy road ahead. Not only are Sundowns talking a big game but they are putting their money where their mouths are.