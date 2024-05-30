Pirates ready to defend Cup title against Sundowns

Maela and Mabasa backs Pirates to win the final on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns will meet in what is expected to be a thrilling Nedbank Cup final at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturday.



The Buccaneers came out tops last time the teams met in the final, which was the final of the MTN8 in October last year, winning the game through penalties. The big question is whether Pirates have what it takes to repeat this feat or will the Brazilians get their revenge for the MTN8 loss.

Even though they acknowledge that Sundowns will be tough opponents on Saturday, both Pirates captain Innocent Maela and striker Tshegofatso Mabasa believe that the Buccaneers have what it takes to defeat the league champions and retain their trophy.

“Exciting week for the club. We’re looking forward to it [the game against Sundowns]. We know that we need to remain focused and dedicated throughout the week as we normally do when we prepare for matches,” said Maela during a Nedbank Cup final press conference this week.

“Every game is big when you play in the final irrespective of the opponents that you’re playing against. But we’re playing against the league champions. We’re playing against a good team. We know that and we respect that. For us it will always be the same whether it’s a big or small game, our focus remains the same and that is to make sure that we play our game, we focus on our plan and not the occasion and to make sure that we come out victorious.”



Mabasa agrees with his skipper’s sentiment that Sundowns pose a greater threat to their throne, but the striker backs Pirates to win the final on Saturday.

“Look, this is a very big game. I know that we’ll come well prepared for this game. It won’t be easy but it would be about who wants it more at the end of the day. I know that the boys will give it their all and I have full confidence in them that we’ll go all the way and win this game,” commented Mabasa, who will be one of the players to watch in this game considering his good scoring form not only in this competition but in the DStv Premiership.